Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

