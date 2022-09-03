Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 17,265 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

