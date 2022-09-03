Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.06 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

