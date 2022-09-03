Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.80). Approximately 37,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 40,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.82).

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £84.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.24.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

Featured Stories

