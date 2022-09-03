Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head to Head Review

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.39% 6.18% 2.52% Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 4 0 2.44 Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 649.14%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Pulmonx.

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Pulmonx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.32 $2.15 billion $0.87 7.18 Pulmonx $48.42 million 13.98 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -12.44

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Pulmonx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.