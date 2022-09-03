Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.08 price objective on the stock.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Group stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.42.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Group

In other news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,691,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,743,501.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,355.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.