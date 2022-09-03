Futureswap (FST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Futureswap has a market cap of $2.85 million and $31,319.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

