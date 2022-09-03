Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 0.9%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.