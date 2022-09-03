Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.08

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.08 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 26.19 ($0.32). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 31,539 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £74.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.08.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Michael Buckley sold 1,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £260,000 ($314,161.43).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

