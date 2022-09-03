GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,408.06

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $51,408.06 and $90,065.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
