GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Cowen reduced their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

