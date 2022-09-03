GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.15

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 103332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.09 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

GCM Mining Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$329.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48.

GCM Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at GCM Mining

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

In other GCM Mining news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,452.82.

GCM Mining Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

