Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as high as C$1.24. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1,361,619 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$317.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

In other Gear Energy news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. In other news, Director Wilson Wang bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 979,605 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,894.40. Also, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,400.88. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,748 shares of company stock valued at $283,320.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

