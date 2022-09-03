Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.10. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,225 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

