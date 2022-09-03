Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.10. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,225 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Stories
