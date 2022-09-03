Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 6.2%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 116,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 220,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Generation Mining Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

