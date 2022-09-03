Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.