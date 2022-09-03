Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

