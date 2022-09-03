Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

