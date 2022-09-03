Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,530 ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

