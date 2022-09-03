Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AMERCO by 1,047.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $521.43 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.