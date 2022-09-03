Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $15.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.