Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,952 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,121,000 after buying an additional 1,392,484 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

