Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 5,615 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESGU stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
