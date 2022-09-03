Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 63,623 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,623 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

YOLO stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

