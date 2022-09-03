Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 10.2%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 242,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,967,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Gevo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $663.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Gevo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $249,270.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,137.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 249,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $631,968.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,018,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,861.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $249,270.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,137.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 999,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gevo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.