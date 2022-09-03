Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14,607 shares trading hands.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.