Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Up 0.1%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Glenfarne Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGMC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $488,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

