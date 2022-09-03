GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

