Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 16,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.