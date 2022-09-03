Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Down 2.1%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 426,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 200,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,251 shares during the quarter. Glory Star New Media Group accounts for about 2.0% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 11.09% of Glory Star New Media Group worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.