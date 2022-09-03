GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Trading Down 1.6 %

GMS opened at $46.05 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GMS by 117.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at $801,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

