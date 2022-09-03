Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 579224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

