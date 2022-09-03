Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 579224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
Gold Fields Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
