Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading 1.3% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$0.55 to C$0.39 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
