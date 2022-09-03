Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.08. 253,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,504. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

