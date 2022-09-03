Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,172 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $95,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,120.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.86 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

