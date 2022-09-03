Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,145 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $103,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $206,389,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.07 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

