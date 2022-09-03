Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

