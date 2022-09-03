Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $108.34 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Progressive worth $108,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

PGR opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.