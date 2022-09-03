Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,687 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $73,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.