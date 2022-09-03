Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $67,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

