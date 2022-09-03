Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 110,336 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 110,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $84,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.