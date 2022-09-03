Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,467 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $71,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $430.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

