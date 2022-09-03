Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 64,094 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,094 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $69,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

NYSE:GS opened at $331.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

