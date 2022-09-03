Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 368,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Greif by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

