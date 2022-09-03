Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 368,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,309. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,600,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

