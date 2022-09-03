Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,602. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

