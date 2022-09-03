Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 2,312 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.41. 282,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

