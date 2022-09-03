Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 13,879,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

