Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.46 and its 200 day moving average is $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.