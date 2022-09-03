Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $821,000 Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,681 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,186. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 648,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,551. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

