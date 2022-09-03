Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Allstate makes up approximately 1.4% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile



The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.



